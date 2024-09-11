Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZA)

LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of LanzaTech Global in a report issued on Monday, September 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Campbell now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.15). The consensus estimate for LanzaTech Global’s current full-year earnings is ($0.45) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for LanzaTech Global’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $17.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.68 million. LanzaTech Global had a negative return on equity of 96.75% and a negative net margin of 143.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

NASDAQ LNZA opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $266.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.54. LanzaTech Global has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $8.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LanzaTech Global in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LanzaTech Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in LanzaTech Global during the second quarter worth $92,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in LanzaTech Global in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd acquired a new stake in LanzaTech Global in the second quarter valued at $251,000. 17.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LanzaTech Global, Inc operates as a nature-based carbon refining company in the United States and internationally. The company transforms waste carbon into the chemical building blocks for consumer goods, such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, and packaging. It is also developing biocatalysts and processes to produce a suite of additional products utilizing novel biocatalysts, including acetone and isopropanol (IPA) and industrial solvents used in various applications, including production of polymers from IPA.

