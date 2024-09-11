SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Shares Down 3.3%

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.00 and last traded at $8.01. Approximately 10,518 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 43,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.28.
SCWX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SecureWorks in a report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.08.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 878,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,481,000 after purchasing an additional 35,044 shares during the period. Scalar Gauge Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SecureWorks in the fourth quarter worth about $1,816,000. Palogic Value Management L.P. increased its position in shares of SecureWorks by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 243,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 6,497 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 55.4% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 207,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 73,900 shares during the period. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 582,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.38% of the company’s stock.
SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions; managed security services; and professional services, including incident response and penetration testing services.
