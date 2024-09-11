SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Trading Down 3.3 %

LEDS stock opened at $1.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.02. SemiLEDs has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $2.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.38 and its 200 day moving average is $1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.32 million for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 44.37% and a negative return on equity of 120.86%.

SemiLEDs Company Profile

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.

