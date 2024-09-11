Sentry Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,345 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.29.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

WFC opened at $53.95 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $38.38 and a 1-year high of $62.55. The company has a market capitalization of $188.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.17%. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.85%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

