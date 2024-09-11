Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $590,000 Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,202 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AGF Management Ltd. bought a new position in DexCom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,435,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DexCom by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,745 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Ellerson Group Inc. ADV boosted its stake in DexCom by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellerson Group Inc. ADV now owns 69,176 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $7,843,000 after purchasing an additional 6,928 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in DexCom by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 76,609 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,686,000 after purchasing an additional 15,109 shares during the period. Finally, Sachetta LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 255.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 238 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

DXCM has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of DexCom from $145.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on DexCom from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on DexCom from $156.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of DexCom from $163.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.25.

In related news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.29, for a total transaction of $75,317.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,646,115.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total transaction of $113,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,349 shares in the company, valued at $2,878,378.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 659 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.29, for a total value of $75,317.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,646,115.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,311 shares of company stock valued at $234,214. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXCM opened at $68.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.93 and a 200-day moving average of $112.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.18. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.34 and a 1 year high of $142.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. DexCom had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 31.41%. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

