Sentry Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,269 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,081 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 56.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 726 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth $36,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $48.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $56.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.90 and a 200 day moving average of $47.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.83.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.87%.

CSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Cisco Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.89.

In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,379 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $170,166.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,182 shares in the company, valued at $2,376,085.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total value of $170,166.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,376,085.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 27,143 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $1,342,221.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 683,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,794,278.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,944 shares of company stock valued at $3,566,120. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

