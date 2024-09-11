Sentry Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,455 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,190 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for 0.6% of Sentry Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,377 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in Walmart by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 4,076 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co grew its position in Walmart by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 3,377 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WMT opened at $78.80 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.85 and a 1 year high of $78.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.76. The stock has a market cap of $633.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 1,244,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $82,910,840.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 633,518,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,211,325,061.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $166,661.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 463,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,239,034.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 1,244,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $82,910,840.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 633,518,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,211,325,061.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,513,707 shares of company stock worth $797,374,003 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC lifted their target price on Walmart from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Walmart from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.99.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

