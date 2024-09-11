Sentry Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,539 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,450,570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,066,715,000 after purchasing an additional 331,797 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $1,648,259,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,754,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,239,198,000 after purchasing an additional 271,153 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in ServiceNow by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,529,430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,203,157,000 after buying an additional 34,855 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,448,448 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,023,315,000 after acquiring an additional 101,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $860.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $801.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $764.19. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $527.24 and a 52 week high of $866.45. The stock has a market cap of $177.17 billion, a PE ratio of 91.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $825.00, for a total transaction of $1,485,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,479,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $825.00, for a total value of $1,485,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,479,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.58, for a total value of $148,773.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,006,496.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,914 shares of company stock valued at $5,608,936. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NOW shares. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $870.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $920.00 to $935.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $640.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $835.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $849.62.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

