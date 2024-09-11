Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 436 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,129 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 0.8% of Sentry Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 626 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,086 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,597,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $894.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $396.47 billion, a PE ratio of 55.41, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.80. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $540.23 and a 12-month high of $918.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $859.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $802.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

COST has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $855.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $805.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $910.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $925.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $844.52.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total transaction of $1,266,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,545,746.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.53, for a total transaction of $298,035.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at $5,041,057.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total value of $1,266,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,545,746.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,974 shares of company stock worth $4,252,856 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

