Sentry Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,471 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 0.4% in the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 54,414 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $18,514,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc raised its position in Stryker by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 45,835 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $15,595,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 19,484 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. STAR Financial Bank bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the second quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $360.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Stryker from $392.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Stryker from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.58.

Stryker Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $365.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $340.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $342.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $249.98 and a 1 year high of $365.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.13 billion, a PE ratio of 41.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.91.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,495. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $6,660,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,716. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 210,600 shares of company stock valued at $68,330,400. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

