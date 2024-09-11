Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA) CEO Zhenya Lindgardt Sells 25,085 Shares

Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Free Report) CEO Zhenya Lindgardt sold 25,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total value of $189,893.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 831,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,296,975.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Zhenya Lindgardt also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 7th, Zhenya Lindgardt sold 12,327 shares of Sera Prognostics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total value of $91,466.34.
Sera Prognostics Trading Up 1.4 %
NASDAQ SERA opened at $7.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.30. The company has a market capitalization of $241.64 million, a PE ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 1.03. Sera Prognostics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $12.35.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sera Prognostics
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. StepStone Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics in the second quarter worth about $144,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sera Prognostics by 12.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics in the second quarter worth about $162,000. Institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.
Sera Prognostics Company Profile
Sera Prognostics, Inc, a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes in the United States. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in singleton pregnancies.
