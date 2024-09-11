Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ) Declares GBX 9 Dividend

Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share on Thursday, November 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Serica Energy Stock Up 8.2 %

LON:SQZ traded up GBX 9.40 ($0.12) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 124.20 ($1.62). The company had a trading volume of 9,611,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,769,921. Serica Energy has a 1 year low of GBX 110.40 ($1.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 271.77 ($3.55). The firm has a market capitalization of £484.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 436.67, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 129.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 161.58.

Get Serica Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.94) price objective on shares of Serica Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Chris Cox acquired 12,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 136 ($1.78) per share, with a total value of £17,040.80 ($22,284.29). In other Serica Energy news, insider Martin Copeland acquired 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 112 ($1.46) per share, for a total transaction of £15,120 ($19,772.46). Also, insider Chris Cox bought 12,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 136 ($1.78) per share, for a total transaction of £17,040.80 ($22,284.29). Over the last three months, insiders acquired 100,052 shares of company stock worth $6,065,602. Corporate insiders own 37.83% of the company’s stock.

About Serica Energy

(Get Free Report)

Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, identifies, acquires, explores, exploits, and produces oil and gas reserves in the United Kingdom. The company holds 100% interest in the Keith oil field; 98% interest in the Bruce field; and 50% interest in the Rhum gas field located in the Northern North Sea, as well as 18% non-operating interest in the Erskine field located in Central North Sea.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Serica Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serica Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.