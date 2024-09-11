Service Co. International (SCI) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 13th

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Service Co. International has raised its dividend by an average of 12.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Service Co. International has a dividend payout ratio of 30.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Service Co. International to earn $3.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.8%.

SCI opened at $79.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.88. Service Co. International has a twelve month low of $52.89 and a twelve month high of $80.37.

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.07). Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Service Co. International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Service Co. International news, Director Ellen Ochoa sold 2,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total value of $201,875.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Service Co. International news, Director Ellen Ochoa sold 2,642 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total transaction of $201,875.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tony Coelho sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total value of $209,902.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,388,327.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,180 shares of company stock valued at $6,376,570. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Service Co. International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Service Co. International from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Service Co. International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.60.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

