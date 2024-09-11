Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Hits New 52-Week High at $15.82

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.82 and last traded at $15.43, with a volume of 416686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.73.

Seven & i Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Get Seven & i alerts:

Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.86 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Seven & i Company Profile

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. operates convenience stores, superstores, department stores, supermarkets, and specialty stores. It operates through six segments: Domestic Convenience Store operations, Overseas Convenience Store Operations, Superstore Operations, Department and Specialty Store Operations, Financial Services, and Others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Seven & i Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seven & i and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.