ShaMaran Petroleum (CVE:SNM) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.08

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (CVE:SNM – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.08 and traded as low as C$0.07. ShaMaran Petroleum shares last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 19,285 shares changing hands.

ShaMaran Petroleum Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$198.80 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.75.

ShaMaran Petroleum Company Profile

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and production. It holds interest in the Atrush Block production sharing contract; and in the Sarsang Production Sharing Contract in the Kurdistan region of Iraq. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

