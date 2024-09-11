Shearwater Group (LON:SWG) Shares Down 1.3%

Shearwater Group plc (LON:SWG – Get Free Report) was down 1.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 36.05 ($0.47) and last traded at GBX 37.50 ($0.49). Approximately 62,177 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 112% from the average daily volume of 29,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38 ($0.50).

Shearwater Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of £8.94 million, a PE ratio of -416.67 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 41.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 43.62.

Shearwater Group Company Profile

Shearwater Group plc provides organizational resilience solutions in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Services. The company offers SecurEnvoy, a software that provides identity and access management solutions; and Geolang, a software that delivers data discovery, regulatory compliance, digital transformation, and data subject access requests.

