Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Epwin Group (LON:EPWN)

Epwin Group (LON:EPWN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.
Epwin Group Stock Performance
LON:EPWN opened at GBX 94 ($1.23) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.28. Epwin Group has a 12-month low of GBX 63 ($0.82) and a 12-month high of GBX 99.68 ($1.30). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 90.36 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 86.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £131.83 million, a P/E ratio of 1,550.00 and a beta of 1.14.
Epwin Group Company Profile
