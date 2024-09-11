Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Epwin Group (LON:EPWN)

Epwin Group (LON:EPWN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Epwin Group Stock Performance

LON:EPWN opened at GBX 94 ($1.23) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.28. Epwin Group has a 12-month low of GBX 63 ($0.82) and a 12-month high of GBX 99.68 ($1.30). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 90.36 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 86.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £131.83 million, a P/E ratio of 1,550.00 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Epwin Group alerts:

Epwin Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Epwin Group Plc manufactures and sells building products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Extrusion and Moulding, and Fabrication and Distribution segments. It also offers windows, doors, cavity closers, and curtain walling products; wood plastic composite and aluminium decking products, and panels; glass reinforced plastic building components.

Receive News & Ratings for Epwin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epwin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.