Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) Holdings Raised by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Free Report) by 685.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 375,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 327,837 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sibanye Stillwater in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Sibanye Stillwater in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 34.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sibanye Stillwater alerts:

Sibanye Stillwater Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of NYSE SBSW opened at $3.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.61. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SBSW

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Stillwater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Stillwater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.