Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) Holdings Raised by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Free Report) by 685.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 375,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 327,837 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sibanye Stillwater in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Sibanye Stillwater in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 34.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sibanye Stillwater Trading Down 5.6 %
Shares of NYSE SBSW opened at $3.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.61. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.97.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile
Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.
