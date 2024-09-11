Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Northland Capmk

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Northland Capmk to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

SMWB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Similarweb in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Similarweb from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Similarweb in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Similarweb from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Similarweb in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Similarweb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

Similarweb Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE SMWB opened at $9.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $740.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.68 and a beta of 0.84. Similarweb has a 52-week low of $4.58 and a 52-week high of $9.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.96.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $60.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.23 million. Similarweb had a negative net margin of 5.07% and a negative return on equity of 60.53%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Similarweb will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Similarweb

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMWB. Circumference Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Similarweb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $725,000. Scalar Gauge Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Similarweb in the 4th quarter valued at $1,188,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Similarweb in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Similarweb during the 1st quarter worth about $2,344,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Similarweb in the first quarter worth $654,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.59% of the company’s stock.

About Similarweb

Similarweb Ltd. provides cloud-based digital intelligence solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers digital research intelligence solutions for its customers to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing intelligence solutions for its customers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel, and optimize their own strategies.

