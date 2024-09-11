SingularityNET Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $709.75 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 17.1% higher against the dollar. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $709.75 million and $758,392.30 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,376,451,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,211,306,168 tokens. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,376,451,173.9665115 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.54998733 USD and is up 4.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 263 active market(s) with $817,609.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

