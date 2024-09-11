Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,750,425 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 2,582,621 shares.The stock last traded at $27.22 and had previously closed at $27.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on SIRI shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Sirius XM from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $4.25 to $3.25 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.75 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $3.30 to $2.90 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $3.75 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.80.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Sirius XM

Sirius XM Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $109.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.97, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.47.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 52.15% and a net margin of 14.56%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.0266 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 1,447,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total value of $4,573,272.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 989,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,126,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sirius XM

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIRI. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its position in Sirius XM by 315.6% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 40,243,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,130,000 after buying an additional 30,559,834 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,858,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,192,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 516.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,601,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,616,000. 10.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sirius XM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.