Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Shares Gap Up to $34.88

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.88, but opened at $38.86. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile shares last traded at $38.68, with a volume of 925,878 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $62.80 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.94.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 0.48%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 0.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 95,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 9.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

Featured Articles

