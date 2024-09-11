Solayer SOL (SSOL) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.13 Million

Solayer SOL (SSOL) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 11th. Solayer SOL has a market capitalization of $90.12 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Solayer SOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Solayer SOL has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Solayer SOL token can now be bought for approximately $134.70 or 0.00233244 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Solayer SOL

Solayer SOL’s total supply is 876,590 tokens and its circulating supply is 669,065 tokens. Solayer SOL’s official Twitter account is @solayer_labs. Solayer SOL’s official website is solayer.org.

Solayer SOL Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solayer SOL (sSOL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Solayer SOL has a current supply of 874,582.5847492. The last known price of Solayer SOL is 134.2134807 USD and is down -1.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $1,954,119.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://solayer.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solayer SOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solayer SOL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Solayer SOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

