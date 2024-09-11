Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP) CTO Joshua Buettner-Garrett Sells 187,500 Shares

Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Free Report) CTO Joshua Buettner-Garrett sold 187,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total value of $226,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 874,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,057,704.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Joshua Buettner-Garrett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 19th, Joshua Buettner-Garrett sold 187,500 shares of Solid Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total value of $266,250.00.

On Tuesday, July 9th, Joshua Buettner-Garrett sold 187,500 shares of Solid Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total value of $311,250.00.

On Friday, June 14th, Joshua Buettner-Garrett sold 187,500 shares of Solid Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total value of $311,250.00.

Solid Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SLDP traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.33. 1,567,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,564,390. Solid Power, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $2.35. The firm has a market cap of $235.47 million, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Solid Power ( NASDAQ:SLDP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.11 million. Solid Power had a negative net margin of 393.42% and a negative return on equity of 15.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLDP. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solid Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Solid Power during the second quarter valued at $69,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Solid Power by 71.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 61,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 25,520 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Solid Power in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Solid Power by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 577,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 108,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLDP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Solid Power in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Solid Power in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

About Solid Power

Solid Power, Inc develops solid state battery technologies for the electric vehicles (EV) and other markets in the United States. The company sells its sulfide-based solid electrolyte; and licenses its solid-state cell designs and manufacturing processes. It also produces and sells 0.2, 2, 20 ampere-hour (Ah), and EV cells.

