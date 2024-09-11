South Street Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

South Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 870,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288,030 shares during the quarter. Gold Fields makes up about 2.0% of South Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. South Street Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Gold Fields worth $12,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gold Fields by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gold Fields in the second quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. 26.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GFI opened at $13.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.70. Gold Fields Limited has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $18.97. The company has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.1692 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. Gold Fields’s payout ratio is 20.11%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Gold Fields from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Gold Fields from $17.50 to $16.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Gold Fields from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gold Fields currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.90.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

