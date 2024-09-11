South Street Advisors LLC Has $17.02 Million Stock Position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

South Street Advisors LLC grew its position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,649 shares during the period. US Foods makes up 2.6% of South Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. South Street Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of US Foods worth $17,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USFD. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in US Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in US Foods in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in US Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in US Foods in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in US Foods in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Get US Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on USFD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of US Foods from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.70.

US Foods Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of USFD stock opened at $57.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.60 and its 200-day moving average is $53.38. The stock has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.66. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.66 and a 52-week high of $59.79.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The company had revenue of $9.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.43%. US Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

US Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.