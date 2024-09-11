South Street Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

South Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 86.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 388,134 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,650 shares during the period. Amphenol accounts for 4.0% of South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $26,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 121.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol by 131.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of APH opened at $60.79 on Wednesday. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $39.34 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $73.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.90 and a 200-day moving average of $62.57.

Amphenol Cuts Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Amphenol from $74.50 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, June 13th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Amphenol from $45.00 to $57.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Vertical Research started coverage on Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Amphenol from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 750,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $48,405,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,934,848 shares in the company, valued at $124,875,089.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $48,405,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,934,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,875,089.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total value of $5,818,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,323,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,516,000 shares of company stock worth $98,236,640. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

