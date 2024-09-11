South Street Advisors LLC Makes New $8.43 Million Investment in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

South Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 172,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,427,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Core & Main in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Core & Main by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Core & Main by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. 94.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Core & Main news, Director James G. Castellano sold 12,500 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $652,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,577.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CNM shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Core & Main from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Core & Main from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Core & Main from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Core & Main from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Core & Main from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Core & Main has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.30.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Core & Main

Core & Main Stock Performance

NYSE:CNM opened at $38.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Core & Main, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.75 and a 1 year high of $62.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.59. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.04.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.13). Core & Main had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Core & Main Company Profile

(Free Report)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.