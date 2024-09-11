SP Asset Management LLC Acquires 90 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

SP Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,557 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. SP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $6,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Fox Hill Wealth Management grew its holdings in Salesforce by 4.0% in the first quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management now owns 985 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in Salesforce by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,946 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Salesforce by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,369 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.8% in the first quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.8% during the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,876 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE:CRM opened at $246.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $238.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.27, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.29. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $193.68 and a 1 year high of $318.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $268.91.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is presently 28.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Salesforce from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.41.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Salesforce

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total value of $229,434.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,072,660.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total value of $229,434.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,109 shares in the company, valued at $13,072,660.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 3,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total value of $884,081.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 117,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,464,622.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,892 shares of company stock worth $15,269,897 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.