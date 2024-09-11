SP Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,970 Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

SP Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $332,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $314,000.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ONEQ opened at $67.17 on Wednesday. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.41 and a fifty-two week high of $73.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.59.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

