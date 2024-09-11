SP Asset Management LLC Sells 3,092 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

SP Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,687 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 3,092 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 1.2% of SP Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. SP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $12,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.4% during the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 53,461 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,517,000 after acquiring an additional 3,672 shares during the period. America First Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 183,631 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $19,081,000 after purchasing an additional 11,672 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 29,666 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 21.1% during the second quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ABT shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.80.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $117.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.72. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $89.67 and a 12-month high of $121.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 13.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.54%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

