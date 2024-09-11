SP Asset Management LLC Sells 4,354 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

SP Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,472 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,354 shares during the quarter. SP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in PayPal by 892.1% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 51,014 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 45,872 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.2% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,229 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.9% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 318,994 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,511,000 after buying an additional 5,980 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 127,971 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,426,000 after acquiring an additional 41,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in PayPal by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 90,769 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,267,000 after acquiring an additional 30,600 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on PYPL. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded PayPal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. William Blair raised shares of PayPal to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.56.

PayPal Price Performance

PYPL opened at $68.85 on Wednesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $74.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.74. The firm has a market cap of $70.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

