Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0654 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, October 15th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This is a boost from Spark New Zealand’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Spark New Zealand Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of SPKKY opened at $10.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.24. Spark New Zealand has a one year low of $10.54 and a one year high of $16.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Spark New Zealand to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

About Spark New Zealand

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and digital services in New Zealand. It offers telecommunications, information technology, media, and other digital products and services, including mobile services; voice services; broadband services; internet sports streaming services; cloud, security, and service.

