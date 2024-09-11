SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Sold by Morling Financial Advisors LLC

Morling Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,087 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Morling Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Morling Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westwind Capital purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Evensky & Katz LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $64.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.53. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $48.13 and a 12 month high of $66.47.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

