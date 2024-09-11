SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,940,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,851 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $373,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. Vantage Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $453,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $326,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 35,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2,104.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 49,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,218,000 after purchasing an additional 47,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $269,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $139.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.01 and a 200-day moving average of $130.46. The firm has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $109.87 and a twelve month high of $140.15.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

