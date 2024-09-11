Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC Acquires 201 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 679 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up about 0.6% of Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 557.1% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 46 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Vima LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $925.00 to $927.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $676.00 target price (up previously from $650.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Loop Capital increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $970.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $925.00 to $955.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $844.52.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

NASDAQ:COST opened at $894.29 on Wednesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $540.23 and a 52-week high of $918.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $859.16 and a 200 day moving average of $802.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.80.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.75%.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 350 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.53, for a total transaction of $298,035.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at $5,041,057.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total transaction of $1,266,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,545,746.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.53, for a total value of $298,035.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,041,057.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,974 shares of company stock valued at $4,252,856. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

