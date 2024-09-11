Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $7.48 Million Stock Position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF comprises about 8.0% of Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned 0.11% of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF worth $7,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIBR. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $17,681,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 327.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 391,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,053,000 after acquiring an additional 299,667 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 564,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,840,000 after acquiring an additional 217,159 shares in the last quarter. Marks Wealth LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,378,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,753,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,416,000 after purchasing an additional 196,272 shares during the period.

Shares of CIBR opened at $56.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.85. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.51 and a fifty-two week high of $59.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.0662 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

