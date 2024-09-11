Standard Life Private Equity Trust (LON:SLPE) Shares Down 2.4%

Standard Life Private Equity Trust (LON:SLPE – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 528.60 ($6.91) and last traded at GBX 536 ($7.01). Approximately 48,228 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 157,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 549 ($7.18).

Standard Life Private Equity Trust Trading Down 2.4 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 534.82 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 548.42. The company has a market cap of £824.08 million and a PE ratio of 3.45.

Standard Life Private Equity Trust Company Profile

SL Private Equity specializes in fund of funds and direct investments. It seeks to invest in mid-market buyouts and expansion capital. It focuses on investments in healthcare, oil and gas services, educational publishing, aero-engineering, and capital goods outside Europe. Within fund of fund investments it seeks to invest in private equity funds focused on mid to large sized buyouts.

