STAR Financial Bank Cuts Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

STAR Financial Bank decreased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 11.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,426 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. STAR Financial Bank’s holdings in Adobe were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 696 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,712 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 3.9% in the second quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 506 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. HTLF Bank boosted its holdings in Adobe by 3.3% in the second quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 588 shares of the software company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Adobe by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,962 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Melius cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $605.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total transaction of $138,734.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,897.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total transaction of $138,734.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,897.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total value of $13,602,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 379,660 shares in the company, valued at $206,576,802.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,523 shares of company stock worth $14,994,277 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Stock Performance

ADBE opened at $574.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.72 billion, a PE ratio of 51.62, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $433.97 and a twelve month high of $638.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $554.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $519.46.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.