STAR Financial Bank Purchases New Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

STAR Financial Bank bought a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,760 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total transaction of $34,042,967.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,042,045.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total transaction of $34,042,967.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at $379,042,045.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total transaction of $3,220,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 210,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,157,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,862,500 shares of company stock worth $266,776,624 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities raised shares of Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Oracle from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Oracle from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.52.

Oracle Trading Up 11.4 %

NYSE ORCL opened at $155.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.13. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $99.26 and a 12 month high of $160.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $429.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.23 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.13%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

