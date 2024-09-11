STAR Financial Bank Sells 494 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

STAR Financial Bank lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. STAR Financial Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brio Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 56,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 9,018 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 5,816 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,893,000 after purchasing an additional 48,605 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 101.2% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 48,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,749,000 after buying an additional 24,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,319,000 after acquiring an additional 9,226 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of EFA opened at $80.20 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.68 and a 12-month high of $83.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.43.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

