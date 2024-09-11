Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 55,448 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 817% compared to the average daily volume of 6,046 put options.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

iShares Biotechnology ETF stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.43. The stock had a trading volume of 300,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,005. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $144.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.13. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $111.83 and a one year high of $150.17.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares Biotechnology ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 10,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak increased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 10,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 2,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.