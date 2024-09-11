StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Stock Performance

Shares of CTHR opened at $1.72 on Friday. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $8.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.43.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

