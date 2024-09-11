StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LL Flooring (NYSE:LL)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Separately, Loop Capital reduced their target price on LL Flooring from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $25.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.73. LL Flooring has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $4.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.54.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in LL Flooring during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of LL Flooring by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 27,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 7,228 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LL Flooring during the fourth quarter valued at $266,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in LL Flooring during the fourth quarter worth about $441,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC increased its stake in LL Flooring by 234.5% in the 1st quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 501,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 351,746 shares during the last quarter. 54.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard and soft surface flooring, and hard and soft surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hard and soft surface flooring including, waterproof hybrid resilient, waterproof vinyl plank, solid and engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools, as well as Duravana, a hybrid resilient flooring under the Bellawood, Coreluxe, ReNature by Coreluxe, and Duravana brand names.

