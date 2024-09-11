StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Get Orion Energy Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Orion Energy Systems stock opened at $0.86 on Friday. Orion Energy Systems has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $1.53. The stock has a market cap of $28.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.97 and its 200-day moving average is $0.97.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. Orion Energy Systems had a negative return on equity of 48.47% and a negative net margin of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $19.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OESX. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Orion Energy Systems by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 952,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 502,023 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its position in Orion Energy Systems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 2,648,944 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,305,000 after buying an additional 18,115 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Orion Energy Systems by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,868,702 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,367,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its position in Orion Energy Systems by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,186,931 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,427,000 after buying an additional 53,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.59% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Energy Systems

(Get Free Report)

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.