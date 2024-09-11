StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SPWR has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on SunPower from $2.50 to $0.25 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on SunPower from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on SunPower from $2.00 to $0.50 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Mizuho downgraded SunPower from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $0.50 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Glj Research reiterated a sell rating and set a $1.61 target price on shares of SunPower in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Reduce and an average price target of $3.48.

SunPower Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunPower

NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $0.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.19. SunPower has a 52-week low of $0.09 and a 52-week high of $7.77. The company has a market cap of $21.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in SunPower in the 2nd quarter worth $2,084,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SunPower in the 2nd quarter worth $159,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in SunPower by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 271,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 50,104 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in SunPower by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 118,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 44,243 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in SunPower by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 315,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 20,396 shares during the period. 47.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SunPower

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

