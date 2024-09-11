StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Reading International from $2.00 to $2.40 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

Get Reading International alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on RDI

Reading International Price Performance

RDI opened at $1.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.80. Reading International has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $2.34. The stock has a market cap of $37.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.61.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Reading International had a negative net margin of 19.32% and a negative return on equity of 153.86%. The firm had revenue of $46.81 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reading International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reading International by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,982,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after buying an additional 124,326 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Reading International by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,501,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 46,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in Reading International during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Reading International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.