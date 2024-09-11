Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $21.99

Shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.99 and last traded at $21.86, with a volume of 7424 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.99.

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $822.95 million, a PE ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.06.

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 160.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 184,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after acquiring an additional 113,777 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 13,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 18,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 341.1% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 41,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 32,371 shares during the period.

The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

