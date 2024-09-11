Stratis Trading 6% Higher Over Last Week (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. In the last seven days, Stratis has traded 6% higher against the dollar. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for about $0.0443 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular exchanges. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $21.46 million and approximately $23,838.23 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,345.12 or 0.04085459 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00040910 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00006947 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00011984 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00015195 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00007240 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002352 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

