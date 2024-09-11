Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) is Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s Largest Position

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 863,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,862 shares during the period. Stride accounts for about 3.7% of Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 2.00% of Stride worth $60,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stride in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Stride by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Motco purchased a new stake in Stride during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stride in the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Stride by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LRN opened at $78.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.12. Stride, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.77 and a 52-week high of $83.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.26.

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $534.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.89 million. Stride had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Stride, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lowered Stride from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Stride in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Stride in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research upped their price target on Stride from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.83.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

